Meet Friday’s Friend: Pinky from the Humane Society of West Michigan

The Humane Society of West Michigan will be part of the next Empty the Shelters event from BISSELL Pet Foundation. If you have been planning to adopt an animal, you'll want to check out the details as all adoption costs are paid for by the foundation. The only cost is a pet license which ranges from $6 to $12.

Pinky is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix looking for a home. Watch the video to learn more about her, the adoption event, and other promotions coming soon from the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting Pinky or any other animal at HSWM, please call 616.453.8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org