GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Nick Keizer wasn't sure he would get a shot to play at the next level, but thanks in a part to big senior season at Grand Valley State, Keizer has a chacne to be picked on Saturday in the late rounds.

At the very least, the former Portage Northern star will get a shot as a non-drafted free agent.

Thursday he stopped by FOX 17 to talk about the potential of being drafted in "Ask an Athlete'