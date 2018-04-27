One man dies in Montcalm Co. crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police say that Misael Valle, 33, of Crystal, was found dead at the crash scene on Douglas Road near Tamarack Road at about 6:00 a.m. The medical examiner says the crash likely happened between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Valle’s vehicle had hit a tree.

Police say Valle was not wearing a seat belt, but that alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.