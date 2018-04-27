One sexual assault case against Catholic Central student moves towards trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- A judge dropped one of two victims' sexual assault cases against a Catholic Central High School student.

Catholic Central High School student Cameron Cross, 17, was originally charged with assaulting two female classmates, including: third-degree criminal sexual conduct which carries a felony penalty up to 15-years in prison; assault with intent to commit sexual penetration; and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a two-year misdemeanor. Friday, 61st District Judge Jennifer Faber dropped one of two cases against Cross, binding him over to circuit court on three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

During day two of Cameron Cross' preliminary hearing Friday, a second victim continued her testimony against the 17-year-old, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in a Catholic Central bathroom on March 14. However, Cross' attorney Mark Hunting cross-examined her testimony, stating school surveillance video of the approximate area and time of the alleged assault did not show her or Cross in the vicinity.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker agreed and argued to drop this victim's case, but move forward towards trial with the first victim's case. The first victim testified earlier this month that Cross allegedly sexually assaulted her in a school elevator and stairwell between February and March, and essentially groped her breasts, genitals and buttocks over her clothing.