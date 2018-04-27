× President Trump hosting rally in Michigan

WASHINGTON, Mich. — President Trump is expected to rally in Michigan Saturday, for the second time since taking office.

He will be at the Total Sports Park in Washington, Michigan which is in Macomb County.

There are a group of protesters planning to attend as well as Trump supporters.

Doors to the event open at 4 p.m. with the president expected to speak around 7 p.m.

Critics say the president’s visit is partly because Republicans face a tough November election to maintain control of the house.

Tickets to the event are available on the president’s website here.