President Trump to rally in Michigan Saturday

Posted 5:00 AM, April 27, 2018, by , Updated at 04:32AM, April 28, 2018

US President Donald Trump gestures during the National Boy Scout Jamboree at Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, July 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, Mich. — President Trump is expected to rally in Michigan Saturday, for the second time since taking office.

He will be at the Total Sports Park in Washington, Michigan which is in Macomb County.

There are a group of protesters planning to attend as well as Trump supporters.

Doors to the event open at 4 p.m.  with the president expected to speak around 7 p.m.

Critics say the president’s visit is partly because Republicans face a tough November election to maintain control of the house.

Tickets to the event are available on the president’s website here.

