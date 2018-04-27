Rain couldn’t washout Todd’s birthday surprise from Log Cabin Limo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leigh Ann couldn't resist planning a surprise on today's show to wish co-host Todd a happy birthday. She invited our friends at Log Cabin Limo to set up their trailer with fun outdoor games, a fire pit, and more. Then, it started pouring rain. But no worries, the surprise party came indoors for some cake and fun.

Log Cabin Limo is a great company for those looking to throw a celebration but don't want the hassle of running all around town to gather everything you need (or having to clean their house before and after.) Their bakery will bring the cake and cake pops and all of the plates, utensils, and napkins along with the games and seating. Plus, a portion of each sale is donated back to help kids in Grand Rapids and the Philippines. You can learn more about them or book them for your next party on their Facebook page.