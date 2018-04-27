Whitecaps manager knows all about doubleheaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing 8 games in 5 days including 3 doubleheaders because so many games were lose because of weather in the season's first three weeks.

Whitecaps manager Lance Parrish ran into a similar situation when he was a player with the Tigers.

"Back in the day when I was playing with the Tigers we played 3 doubleheaders in a row two at home and one on the road" PArrish said. "That was pretty crazy as a matter of fact I believe I got in everyone of those games somehow or another."

Did you catch?

"Well I was the catcher so but I think I caught most of them yeah."

The Whitecaps will play the Lugnuts at 4 p.m. tomorrow before another doubleheader Sunday starting at 2 p.m..