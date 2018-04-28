140-year-old locomotive to be restored, displayed in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A 140-year-old locomotive is getting a face-lift at a community college in Port Huron.

The Daniel B. Harrington had been housed in a greenhouse behind a museum for 25 years. The locomotive is being restored at St. Clair County Community College and then will be moved to a location that is more accessible to the public.

The Port Huron Times Herald says the steam engine was built in 1878 in Pittsburgh by Porter, Bell & Co. In Michigan, it was used in lumber camps in the Thumb region before riding the rails in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Local historian T.J. Gaffney says it probably was the first train ever seen by some Thumb residents.

The Community Foundation of St. Clair County and Canadian National Railway are supporting the project.

