British toddler dies after parents lose court fight to keep him alive
LONDON (CNN) — Terminally ill British toddler Alfie Evans died overnight, days after life support was withdrawn, according to messages posted Saturday by his parents on Facebook.
“My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 02:30. absolutely heartbroken. I LOVE YOU MY GUY,” his father, Thomas Evans, wrote on the “Save Alfie Evans” Facebook page.
“Our baby boy grew his wings tonight at 2:30 am. We are heart broken. Thankyou everyone for all your support,” his mother, Kate James, posted on the “Alfies Army Official” Facebook page.
The 23-month-old boy, who had a degenerative brain condition, had been at the center of a high profile legal battle over whether life support should be continued. The case has stirred strong emotions both in Britain and abroad, with hundreds of thousands signing petitions supporting him.
Alfie, who was admitted to Alder Hey Hospital in December 2016, was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease associated with severe epilepsy and had been in a semivegetative state for more than a year. During that time, he was kept alive by artificial ventilation in the critical care unit.
Disagreement between the hospital and his parents resulted in a referral of Alfie’s case to the Family Division of the UK High Court for a judge to rule on whether active treatment was in Alfie’s best interests.
When the court did not rule in their favor, the parents appealed the decision, and after that appeal was lost, the case was referred to the Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, judges on the UK Court of Appeal ruled against Alfie’s family, following a decision by the High Court on Tuesday that prevented Alfie from leaving Britain for further medical treatment.
The child’s life support was withdrawn on Monday following orders by the High Court.