× British toddler dies after parents lose court fight to keep him alive

LONDON (CNN) — Terminally ill British toddler Alfie Evans died overnight, days after life support was withdrawn, according to messages posted Saturday by his parents on Facebook.

“My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 02:30. absolutely heartbroken. I LOVE YOU MY GUY,” his father, Thomas Evans, wrote on the “Save Alfie Evans” Facebook page.

“Our baby boy grew his wings tonight at 2:30 am. We are heart broken. Thankyou everyone for all your support,” his mother, Kate James, posted on the “Alfies Army Official” Facebook page.

The 23-month-old boy, who had a degenerative brain condition, had been at the center of a high profile legal battle over whether life support should be continued. The case has stirred strong emotions both in Britain and abroad, with hundreds of thousands signing petitions supporting him.

People protest the Alfie Evans case outside Alder Hey Hospital on April 13 in Liverpool, England.

Alfie, who was admitted to Alder Hey Hospital in December 2016, was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease associated with severe epilepsy and had been in a semivegetative state for more than a year. During that time, he was kept alive by artificial ventilation in the critical care unit.