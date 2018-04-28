Driver at large after crashing into, damaging Kalamazoo police cruiser

KALAMAZOO, Mich.-- The search is on after a hit-and-run driver accused of crashing into a police cruiser.
It happened on Saturday just before 3:30 a.m. on South Westnedge Avenue near Hutchinson Street.
We're told the cruiser was helping in a traffic stop and was hit even though its emergency lights were on.
Police say a 2001 Ford Explorer struck the cruiser causing significant damage.
The suspect fled the scene and later crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Oakland and Kilgore.
The suspect has still not been caught.
If you know anything, call Kalamazoo police or Silent Observer.