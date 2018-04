× Last chance for White Elephant sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday is your last chance to check out the largest garage sale in Grand Rapids.

It’s the YMCA White Elephant Extravaganza which is also known as a rummage sale on steroids.

It’s happening at the YMCA Service Club on Monroe in downtown Grand Rapids.

There are a ton of items for sale from household goods, to clothes for you and the kids and much more.

The sale runs until 3 p.m.