New juice & smoothie bar opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Ever tried a French Toast smoothie? Well, now you may have the chance.

A new smoothie and juice bar is opening up on the west side of Grand Rapids offering a wide variety of interesting flavors.

Lake Michigan Nutrition is hosting a grand opening celebration today from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. offering giveaways.

The store, located at 3868 Lake Michigan Drive NW., also serves up healthy lunches.

You can find out more about the grand opening and the shop by check out its Facebook page or clicking here.