SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- A West Michigan restaurant is celebrating 40 years in business this weekend.

Captain Nemo's in South Haven is celebrating with an event Sunday, April 29 from 2-5 p.m. at the South Haven Moose Lodge.

The party will include food, family, friends, and plenty of old photos.

One of the owners came on FOX 17 Morning News to tell us more about the event. Watch the full interview here.