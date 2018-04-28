Sunny and breezy Saturday in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN –We will start with a few clouds around for Saturday morning before we continue to build in more and more sunshine. Temperatures will stay below average only working to the lower 50s and lakeshore communities will be even cooler staying in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy winds out of the north northwest can gust up to 25 mph.

Late this evening and throughout our overnight hours high pressure will continue to build in leaving us with clear skies overnight and winds calming down. Temperatures will drop back into the mid and upper 20s. Folks who planted outdoors already will have to protect their plants away from the possible frost with these conditions.

West Michigan can expect to see sunshine for several days with temperatures climbing towards the start of the next work week. The return flow from the clockwise flow off our high pressure system will usher in warmer air into West Michigan allowing temperatures to push into the 70s. Some folks may even see their first 80 degree day. Breezy and windy conditions will also be around for Monday and Tuesday.

West Michigan will hold off on our next round of rain showers and thunderstorms until mid-week. Temperatures will stay above average with windy conditions as well.