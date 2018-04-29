2 facing charges in Coldwater cemetery vandalism

COLDWATER, Mich. --  More than a month after a West Michigan cemetery suffered nearly half a million dollars in damage, charges have been filed against two men.

More than 125 tombstones and grave markers were damaged last month at the Oak Grove cemetery, 810 W. Chicago Road, in Coldwater.

The Daily Reporter in Coldwater reports that two men will be in court this week in connection to the vandalism.

19-year-old William Vanness and 20-year-old Christopher Palmerton, Jr. are both charged with conspiracy to maliciously damage property and tombstones.

Both are being held in the Branch County jail ahead of their scheduled court dates this week.

