× 2 injured in rollover crash in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say they are investigating a crash that happened along the lakeshore Sunday morning.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. on US-31 near Tyler in Holland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old Chicago resident was driving a 1994 Buick Regal south on US-31 when they lost control. The vehicle reportedly crossed the median and rolled before landing on its top.

Police say the driver, as well as their 21-year-old passenger, also from Chicago, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say they don’t know what may have caused the driver to lose control.