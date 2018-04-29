A sunny Sunday in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN –We will continue to see more sunshine to wrap up the weekend as high pressure is directly overhead. Temperatures will stay below average only working to the upper 50s and lakeshore communities will be even cooler staying in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest from 5 to 7 mph.

West Michigan can expect to see sunshine for several days with temperatures climbing towards the start of the next work week. The return flow from the clockwise flow off our high pressure system will usher in warmer air into West Michigan allowing temperatures to push into the 70s. Some folks may even see their first 80 degree day. Breezy and windy conditions will also be around for Monday and Tuesday. West Michigan will hold off on our next round of rain showers and thunderstorms until mid-week. Temperatures will stay above average with windy conditions as well.