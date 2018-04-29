Alcohol likely factor in Ottawa Co. crash that injured 2
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County say alcohol and speed likely caused a bad rollover crash that critically injured two people.
This happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday night on North Cedar Drive in Robinson Rownship.
Investigators say the 28-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.
The driver only suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and no names have been released.