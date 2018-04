It’s a day that truly has gone to the dogs.

National Pet Parents Day is observed every year on the last Sunday in April, to honor the special bond between people and their pets. It was founded by Veterinary Pet Insurance in 2007.

If you have photos of you and your furry (or scaly) friend, you can post them to social media with the hashtag #NationalPetParentsDay

You can also share your pictures and videos with FOX 17 by using the link below.