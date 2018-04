Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- With the help of the mayor and 400 volunteers, hundreds of trees were planted on the Grand Rapids' west side Saturday near Sullivan field.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss says the city's goal is having 40 percent of the city covered by trees.

The mayor's greening initiative tree planting started in 2016, planting hundreds of new trees across the city so far.