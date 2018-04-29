× Live mermaid returns to Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back by popular demand, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing back a live mermaid to one of its exhibits.

The mermaid will be part of the ‘Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids’ exhibit the weekend of May 5th and 6th.

This is the second time the museum has brought the live mermaid as part of the exhibit since it was so popular.

Visitors will be able to talk to the mermaid named Phantom, and even take pictures with her.

Admission into the museum is $12 for adults and $7 for kids. Kent County residents do get a discount on tickets.