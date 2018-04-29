× New animal adoption center to open in West Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A humane society that has been part of the West Michigan community for the last 50 years is about to open a new and improved shelter.

Al-Van Humane Society has raised enough money for a new location, 07591 Blue Star Highway in South Haven, that is double the size.

The new building comes with three cat rooms and play areas, small & large dog adoption rooms, and areas to hold classes on preventing dog bites and training new puppies.

“This space is something we are lacking at our current shelter,” said Jennifer Nuernberg, the shelter’s executive director. “Having a large enough indoor space to do this will have an immediate impact on their adoptability, which is the reason for it all,” Nuernberg said.

Starting this weekend, staff and volunteers will be bringing adoptable cats and dogs from the current shelter to the new location. The old location on 73303 8th Avenue in South Haven, will be used exclusively for intake and medical isolation of animals until they are ready for adoption.

The new shelter will open on Monday, April 30th in conjunction with National “Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.” with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned at 11 a.m. that is open to the public.

“We cannot wait to increase adoptions, educate our community, and reduce the number of homeless and needy pets,” Nuernberg said.