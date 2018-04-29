Red Cross installing smoke alarms in homes across West Michigan

Posted 7:12 AM, April 29, 2018, by , Updated at 07:21AM, April 29, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The American Red Cross is working to prevent tragedies, planning to install more than 100,000 smoke alarms in homes across the country including right here in West Michigan.

The agency will start installing smoke alarms in Grand Rapids and Muskegon this week.

This is all part of the Red Cross' 'Sound the Alarm' program to install smoke alarms in communities at high risk for fires.

According to the Red Cross, three out of every five deadly house fires happen in homes that don't have working smoke alarms.

The agency will also help families create fire escape plans and replace batteries in working alarms.

