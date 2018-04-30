× Beer to now be served at Houseman Field for GRFC games

HOLLAND, Mich. – There will now be beer at Grand Rapids’ minor league soccer games.

The New Holland Brewing Company announced that with their third year of partnering with the Grand Rapids Football Club, the stadium that they use has agreed to change their policy and allow the sale of alcohol only for GRFC games.

Houseman Field is owned by the Grand Rapids Public Schools and is mostly used for high school sporting events. It is also used by Aquinas College for track meets. The site at 901 Fountain Street NE has been the home of the GRFC since its inception three years ago.

“This is a great day for GRFC, as we have been chasing this for a while now,” said GRFC president Matt Roberts in a press release. “The ability to sell beer in the stadium is a massive step forward for the club, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it finally be approved after four years. GRPS has been a great partner in this venture and we look forward to continuing to support them as they strive to give the kids of our city every opportunity they deserve.”

GRFC is splitting all profits from the beer sales with the Grand Rapids Public Schools. 100% of concessions sales goes to the district.

As a part of the partnership, New Holland Brewing is exclusive craft beer provider at all GRFC home matches. GRFC’s official beer, New Holland’s Xtra Time, will be one of the beers available at the stadium.