Child drowns in Montcalm County Sunday

PIERSON, Mich. – Michigan State Police say a 2-year-old boy has died in an apparent drowning.

Troopers and EMS were called to a home Sunday afternoon on Neve Road in Pierson Township. Family members told responders they had found their son, Alexander Sheldon, 2, unresponsive in water behind the home.

Family members and medical first responders tried to save the boy, but he was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

