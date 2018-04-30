March for Babies happening on May 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March of Dimes is once again raising money for moms and children affected by premature birth at the March For Babies West Michigan event on Saturday.

Over 1,500 people are expected to be at Millennium Park to take part in a 5K run/walk. There will also be a Superhero Sprint for kids ages 10 and under.

The March of Dimes mission is to reduce premature births and help those tiny babies get a fair chance at a healthy full term birth. They also provide vital services for moms and babies, especially babies born sick or too soon.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the main race starts at 10:30.

To register for the 5K walk/run, volunteer, or donate, visit marchforbabies.org.