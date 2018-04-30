Morning Buzz- 5 things to know for April 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The new Meijer in Hudsonville opens this summer, and they are hiring full and part-time positions.

Meijer is hosting a three-day hiring fair that kicks off today. The event runs until 4 p.m. at the Pinnacle Center.

Meijer says its looking to hire nearly 200 new employees for the new store. Positions include cashiers, cake-decorators, among several others.

2. Want to help give some local kids with special needs have "The Best Prom Ever?"

The event is held twice a year at Sparta High School, and wouldn't be possible without the group effort that goes into it.

All the decorations are made by the students, along with the gift bags handed out at the end of the event.

Organizers say they are always in need of more people to attend as a guest or even a chaperone.

The semi-annual dance will be held next Saturday, May 12.

3. The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing back a live mermaid to one of its exhibits.

The mermaid will be part of the "Dragons, Unicorns, and Mermaids" exhibit this upcoming weekend. This is the second time the museum has brought the live mermaid as part of the exhibit since it was so popular.

Visitors will be able to talk to Phantom the Mermaid, and even take pictures with her.

Admission into the museum is $12 for adults and $7 for kids. Kent County residents get a discount on tickets.

4. A West Michigan Humane Society is getting ready to open its doors after raising enough money to build a new and improved shelter.

The Al-Van Humane Society raised $500,000 for the project in the last three years. Workers say the new building will make the adoption process easier for families.

The new location, on Blue Star Highway in South Haven, has additional space for the animals. There are also rooms for people to take different classes.

The shelter opens today in conjunction with National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

5. According to the Red Cross, three out of five deadly house fires happen in homes that don't have working smoke detectors. That's why the Red Cross is planning to install more than 100,000 smoke alarms in homes across the country, including right here in West Michigan.

It's all part of the Red Cross "Sound the Alarm Program," where they install smoke alarms in communities at high risk for fires. They will start installing smoke detectors in homes in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

The Red Cross will also help families create fire escape plans and replace batteries in working alarms.