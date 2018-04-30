Motorcyclist dies in crash Monday morning

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Dowagiac man has died after a motorcycle crash Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff says Jerry West, 29, was riding his motorcycle east on Calvin Hill Street at about 5:30 a.m. when he hit a truck pulling out of a driveway to head west. The truck driver, a 52-year-old Cassopolis man was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries and released. West was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. West was wearing a helmet. The crash is still being investigated.