Motorcyclist dies in crash Monday morning

Posted 2:51 PM, April 30, 2018

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Dowagiac man has died after a motorcycle crash Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff says Jerry West, 29, was riding his motorcycle east on Calvin Hill Street at about 5:30 a.m. when he hit a truck pulling out of a driveway to head west.  The truck driver, a 52-year-old Cassopolis man was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries and released.  West was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.  West was wearing a helmet.  The crash is still being investigated.

