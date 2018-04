MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — A relative of David Neeson, 70, called police Sunday afternoon after Neeson failed to return home after nearby fishing trip.

Officers began searching the area and found Neeson submerged in water, not breathing near Kiser Road and Upton Trail in the Middleville area.

After being pulled from the water, deputies attempted to revive Neeson but were unsuccessful.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating this incident.