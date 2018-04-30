Portage Central Middle School presents: “The Addams Family Musical”

Posted 12:21 PM, April 30, 2018, by

Many people remember watching the hit TV show and movie "The Addams Family." Now beloved characters like Gomez, Morticia, and Lurch are coming to life on stage with Portage Central Middle School's production of "The Addams Family Musical."

Members of the cast came in the studio to give a preview of the Broadway hit, performing the song "Pulled."

"The Addams Family" will be performed at Portage Central High School on May 3-5 at 7 p.m., along with May 5 and 6 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for kids, and $12 for adults.

To order tickets or to learn more, visit pchsperformingarts.org.

