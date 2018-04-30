Shorthanded Griffins face Moose in decisive game 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Griffins will be without their leading regular season goal scorer in game 5 of their Central Division semifinals series with the Manitoba Moose on Monday night.

Tangradi is suspended for the game because of cross-checking incident in game 4 last Thursday.

The winner of tonight's game will advance to play Rockford in the Central Division final, the IceHogs swept regular season Central Division champion Chicago.

Grand Rapids is 7-1 in their last 8 games when facing elimination on home ice.

