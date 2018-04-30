× Suspect in three Kent Co. robberies arrested

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff says a man has been arrested in connection with three robberies this month.

Deputies say the first robbery was at the Citgo gas station at 250 76th SW on April 9. The suspect pushed the employee away from the register when it opened. Video surveillance helped investigators identify the suspect as Christopher Boulle, 57. Deputies tried to find Boulle, but learned he had left the state.

Then, on April 24, the same gas station was robbed again, this time with the suspect using a “cutting instrument” to threaten the clerk getting her to open the register. Deputies were able to determine that Boulle was likely the suspect again.

Later that evening, deputies were called to a report of an armed robbery at 28th Street and Hotel Avenue SE in Cascade Township. The victim told deputies that he had stopped for a panhandler, and that panhandler stole his wallet off the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. The victim then followed the suspect, but the suspect threatened him with a knife. Deputies again suspected Boulle.

Boulle was arrested early on April 25 in Dundee, Michigan without further incident. He was brought back to Grand Rapids and is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Kent County Jail on two counts of armed robbery, one count of unarmed robbery and being a habitual offender.

Anyone with information or who also may have been a victim of Boulle should call the Sheriff’s office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.