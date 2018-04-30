Suspects at large after Kalamazoo carjacking, police pursuit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search is on for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s car, leading police on a chase and then crashing the vehicle before running from police.

Police in Kalamazoo say it happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Hays Park in Kalamazoo.

We’re told two men tried to sell marijuana to another group of men when they refused. That’s when one of the two suspects pulled out a gun, shot in towards the ground, and then took off.

The second suspect ended up stealing one of the victim’s cars and drove away, according to investigators.

Police say when they found the car it had been crashed and both suspects remain at large. The suspects are described as two black men in their 20’s.

If you know anything, call police.

