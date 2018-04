× Veterans complete 92-mile march for PTSD, suicide awareness

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A non-profit organization raising awareness of PTSD and suicide among veterans completed their 92-mile march Sunday.

The march started April 26 in Marne.

Dozens of veterans and other supporters joined the 92for22 group for all or portions of the march.

For photos and videos from the march, visit the 92for22 Facebook page.