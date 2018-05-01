Crews respond to 82-acre wildfire in Newaygo County

Posted 8:14 PM, May 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:35PM, May 1, 2018

Photo Gallery

BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews are responding to a wildfire in Newaygo County Tuesday evening.

Newaygo County Emergency Services says in a release the fire is on the west side of Bills Lake near M-82.  It is currently 82 acres in size “and spreading,” the release says.

Officials say people who live in the area should be prepared to evacuate. Others are asked to avoid the area.

The National Forest Service, the DNR and multiple fire departments have responded to the scene.

Read the full alert from Newaygo County Emergency Services

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s