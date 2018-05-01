× Dump truck, 3/4-ton pickup collide in Crockery Twp; one man hospitalized

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a dump truck was not injured in a crash with a large pickup truck Tuesday afternoon, but he was cited for Ignoring a Traffic-Control Device.

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of M-231 and M-104. The sheriff’s office says in a news release 39-year-old Matthew Vinton of Grand Haven was driving the dump truck with a trailer attached. It was hauling “extra asphalt” and asphalt-rolling equipment. Police say the other driver – 46-year-old Todd Pilczuk of Nunica – was driving a 3/4-ton Ford pickup, with an attached trailer hauling lawn-care equipment. He was heading eastbound on M-104.

The Sheriff’s Office says Vinton failed to stop at a red light, and was struck by Pilczuk’s truck in a T-bone style crash.

“This blocked the state highways’ intersection for well over an hour during the rescue and cleanup phase,” says the news release.

Police say Pilczuk was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital, and is in stable condition.