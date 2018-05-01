Former Green Bay Packers player shot to death in Alabama

Posted 2:55 PM, May 1, 2018, by

PINSON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a former Green Bay Packers player has been found shot to death in his home in Alabama.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray was found shortly before 10 p.m. Monday near Birmingham, Alabama. The 25-year-old is a native of Pinson, Alabama.

Al.com reports that sheriff’s deputies and Center Point Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the house after a friend found Gray wounded and unresponsive.

Gray played at North Carolina State University and signed with the Packers as a free agent in 2014.

Al.com reports that he was released from the Packers in 2015 and returned home to Alabama. He was the father of two young children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s