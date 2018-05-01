Grab your hat and best attire, 3rd annual Derby Day fundraiser happening Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab your biggest hat and best attire, because DA Blodgett- St. John's is hosting the third annual Derby Day on Saturday.

Held at Frederik Meijer Gardens, people will be able to watch the Kentucky Derby race while taking part in many other derby-themed activities. There'll be a best hat and bow tie contest, bourbon tastings, appetizers, raffle prizes, and so much more.

There will also be a euchre card tournament, but guests don't need to know how to play to have a good time.

All the money raised will benefit DA Blodgett's programs, which support more than 8,000 families and kids in West Michigan.

Derby Day will be on Saturday, May 5 from 3-8 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 per person and can be purchased at dabsj.org.

A complete schedule of events can be found on Facebook.