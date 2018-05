× Grand Rapids man dies at age 108

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man featured on FOX 17 in recent years has died at the age of 108.

A family member of Paul Lovell tells FOX 17 that he died over the weekend at the Clark Retirement Home where he lived.

In 2015, Lovell received 106 birthday cards when he turned 106 that year in November. In 2016, FOX 17 profiled Lovell after he said he wanted nothing more than to see Donald Trump get elected as president.