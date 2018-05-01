GVSU Lacrosse rallies around teammate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Sophomore Abbi O’Neal's father suddenly passed away in August from a battle with Multiple Sclerosis and the way the lacrosse team at Grand Valley State responded is something Abbi will never forget.

“It’s kind of one of those things where words can’t really describe how it’s felt for me and my family. I would not have been able to get through any of this or continue to get through it without them by my side," Abbi smiled. "I am just so overwhelmed with love and just happiness that it’s really been the perfect – not the perfect circumstance, but I’ve been surrounded by the perfect people to handle the circumstance.”

Coach Alicia Groveston was impressed by the way the team has continued to support her. “To watch the team truly lift her up and keep her going, I’ve never been more proud. I think when you do have something like this occur you either rise to the occasion or you fall short and I can only say that our kids have risen to the occasion."

The team raised nearly $4,500 at their MS Awareness game on April 20thagainst Northern Michigan for a cause that hit home for senior Ashley Bailey as well.

“It’s been really awesome to have all the girls support the cause of MS and celebrate the lives of people with it. It’s awesome to have a game celebrating my grandma and everything that she has gone through and her life and her battle and it was awesome to battle it out on the field.”

And while you never really want tragedy to define your season, Coach Groveston said it has made all their success on the field even that more special this year.

“It’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than the 35 of us out on the field," Abbi added. "It’s bigger than the coaches. It’s bigger than anything. It’s kinda cheesy but I do believe that my dad is looking down us. You feel that in the locker room. You feel that after a game, after a win. I’ve had teammates come up to me and they’re like I know your dad was there today I felt it.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GVSU clinched the regular season championship last weekend for the sixth straight year and opens up GLIAC Tournament play Friday at 4pm.