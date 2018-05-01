High fire danger through this evening

WEST MICHIGAN- A Red Flag Warning remains in place for West Michigan until this evening.  What exactly does a red flag warning entail? High fire danger and conditions favorable for the spread of wildfires.

These dangerous conditions remain throughout most of the region.  Does this mean that we’re going to see wildfires today?  Of course not.  But carelessness could lead to significant impacts because of several different factors.

Lack of moisture in the air is a big factor.  Dew points in May would normally at least be in the 40s and 50s.  We started out in the teens in a few areas this morning!  That’s abnormally dry.  Coupling that with winds that will gust up to 35 mph will cause issues today!

In my video forecast, I highlight the timing of the rain and focus on beneficial rains the rest of the week.

