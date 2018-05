Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- East Grand Rapids scored 4 times in the 1st quarter on its way to a 10-3 win over Rockford in boys lacrosse on Monday night.

The Pioneers (9-2) led 5-0 at the half and held off the Rams in the final 24 minutes.

EGR will be home for 2 more games this week with Hudsonville coming Memorial Field on Thursday and Crankbrook visiting on Saturday.

Rockford (8-3) will head to Forest Hills Eastern on Thursday and then travel to Detroit Catholic Central on Friday.