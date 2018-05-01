× Hundreds march in Grand Rapids for immigration rights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Several hundred people marched to downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday saying they were fighting for permanent protection for 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Grand Rapids Police escorted the crowd from Roosevelt Park on southwest side, downtown to Calder Plaza.

The group behind the march, Movimiento Cosecha, has planned the marches across the nation today.

The city says 50 Grand Rapids police officers are being called into to assist with this event. The event was peaceful, only blocking some Grand Rapids streets for a short time.

Movimiento Coescha march through Grand Rapids @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/nbTEeRCGdX — Darren Cunningham (@darrenfox17) May 1, 2018

