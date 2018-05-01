Immigration march to affect traffic in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police are advising drivers of a possible immigration march planned today that could pose trouble to those traveling through a major corridor.

The group behind the march, Movimiento Cosecha, has planned the marches across the nation today, fighting for permanent protection for the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Up to 6,000 people are expected to rally for immigration rights and participate in the march, which is set to take off at noon from Roosevelt Park, located on Grandville Avenue SW near Clyde Park Avenue. It will end at Grand Rapids City Hall, 300 Monroe Avenue NW.

“Our goal is for Movimiento Cosecha to be able to communicate its message and exercise it First Amendment right in a peaceful manner,” Police Chief David Rahinsky said. “Our police department is prepared to be adaptive as the march progresses toward City Hall. However, the motoring public is encouraged to use an alternative route away from the Grandville corridor in order to avoid delays.”

The city says 50 Grand Rapids police officers are being called into to assist with this event.