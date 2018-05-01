× Jury selection to begin in Jeffrey Willis trial for murder of Jessica Heeringa

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Jury selection begins Tuesday in the murder trial of a missing Muskegon County woman.

The trial of Jeffrey Willis is expected to begin this week. Willis is accused of killing Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April 2013. She has not been found.

Willis is already spending life behind bars for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. He was convicted of that crime late in 2017.

He is also charged in the abduction of a teenager in 2016, which led to his arrest.

FOX 17 will be covering the trial until the end. Look for updates on-air, online and our mobile news app.