Kendall College of Art and Design celebrates 90th anniversary

Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University is turning 90 this year, and they're celebrating with a student exhibition open to the public now through Saturday.

Dean Charles Wright and Valedictorian Andrew Zesiger talk about the history of the college, and the student exhibition they're hosting to celebrate the school's huge milestone.

Starting on May 1 at 4 p.m. the public is invited to enjoy the annual Student Exhibition Opening Reception as part of Kendall's 90th birthday party. KCAD's entire campus has been transformed into one giant gallery showcasing the best work from students throughout the academic year, and will be on display until May 5.

The Masters Thesis and Excellence Award Exhibitions will be open through May 16.

Kendall College of Art and Design was founded in 1928 by Helen Miller Kendall, widow of "Dean of American Furniture Designers" David Wolcott Kendall. David was an innovator and knowledge-seeker, so Helen wanted to create a program that would remember his legacy of creativity, education, and innovation.

The school started classes on March 1, 1931, with a total of 35 students enrolled. Fast forward 90 years later, 1,071 students were enrolled in KCAD's programs for the Fall 2017-18 academic year.

More information about the exhibition and Kendall's history can be found at kcad.edu.