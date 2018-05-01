Elderly man dies when tree falls on SUV in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — Authorities say a 91-year-old man died Tuesday after a tree fell on a vehicle in Lowell.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on Grand River Drive near Bewell Avenue.  The man’s wife was driving eastbound on Grand River just before 4 p.m. when a tree fell into another tree that then landed on top of their vehicle, officials tell FOX 17.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and his wife was taken to the hospital.  Authorities say her injuries do not appear to be serious.

Grand River Drive was closed in the area after the crash but has since reopened.

The victim’s identity is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

