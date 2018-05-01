Michigan Catholic school to use ‘modesty ponchos’ at prom

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Officials at a Catholic high school in a Detroit suburb will require female students to wear “modesty ponchos” at prom if their dresses are deemed too revealing.

WJBK-TV reports that some students at Divine Child High School in Dearborn are calling the new prom policy a method of body shaming.

The pink ponchos are on display inside the school with a note, saying the “modesty ponchos” will be handed to girls wearing dresses that violate the school’s requirements.

Theology teacher Mary Pat O’Malley came up with the idea. She says the school is trying to focus on inner beauty and the ponchos are intended as a light-hearted deterrent.

But a student says the school has gone too far. She calls the ponchos a form of shaming.

The school’s prom will be held May 12.