Michigan high school faces backlash for racist prom proposal

Posted 3:09 PM, May 1, 2018, by

VERMONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan superintendent says racism won’t be tolerated after a photo surfaced of a high school student asking another student to prom with a racially offensive sign.

Maple Valley High School in Vermontville Township is facing backlash for the photo on Instagram. It shows two students holding a sign that reads, “If I was black id be picking cotton … but im white so im picking you for prom?”

The same statement was used on prom signs in Florida and Missouri that also triggered backlash.

Records show the Michigan district has six black students, which amounts to less than 0.5 percent of the student body.

Superintendent Michelle Falcon issued a statement Monday saying the district is taking “appropriate action” but couldn’t publicly detail consequences the students could face. Their names haven’t been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s